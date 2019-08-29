Lancaster band to play free concert in Williamson Park - and you’re invited

Lancaster-based acoustic rock group Hiroshima Twinkie will perform a free concert in Williamson Park this weekend.

The open air show runs from 1pm-5pm (weather permitting), between the Ashton Memorial and The Butterfly House on Sunday September 1.

The band, featuring Chris Barlow, Mike Bannon, David Beale and Trev Wagstaff, play “storming harmonic country-tinged alt-folk rock” and deliver lively performances, supported by four part harmonies, skilful musicianship and plenty of original songs in a variety of styles, rhythms and tempos.

Some of their songs feature the Lancaster and Morecambe area, including one about a walk from Condor Green to Lancaster, one about a blue sky morning (over Morecambe Bay) and a samba-based song called Lune Valley Ramble.

They also play the occasional quirky cover version - an English version of Ca Plan Pour Moi and a Jazzed up take on The Lovecats.

The group have recently played Solfest, got the crowds dancing at Kirkby Lonsdale Beer Festival and Dentdale Live, have produced four albums of original music and are currently mixing their new release the Licking my Wounds E.P available soon on Woodshed Records.

Lead singer Chris Barlow said: “This is a performance I am really looking forward to as I’ve always wanted to play in the park with a full band as it’s a unique place with a rather special kind of musical vibe and it’s also a chance for some of our fans to meet up and see us play in the daytime.”