Lancaster band pull out of Highest Point festival due to illness

Lancaster band Lowes have been forced to cancel their Saturday evening performance at Highest Point festival.

The four piece were due to perform on the Chris Glaba Memorial Stage in front of the Ashton Memorial as part of the three day music festival, but lead singer Evie Plumb has come down with tonsillitis.

The band said in a statement: “Unfortunately we are having to pull out of our gig at The Highest Point festival due to our lead singer, Evie, contracting severe tonsillitis.

“With the possibility of her having to undergo surgery, we had to make the call to cancel our performance.

“We were so looking forward to playing at this exciting new festival and we are gutted not to be taking part.

“We hope the event goes brilliantly and that everyone enjoys a great weekend.”

Three piece Newton-le-Willows band The K’s will be performing in their place.

The festival starts today, Friday May 18 and runs through until Sunday May 20.

Artists performing include Ocean Colour Scene, Cast, Hacienda Classical, Sasha, Jackmaster and High Contrast.

