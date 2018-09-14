Lancaster band needs your help to get to Wembley Arena

A Lancaster band needs you to help them get an exclusive show at Wembley Arena.

Relative newcomers Passengers have been picked up by Metal Hammer magazine, who have shortlisted the band, amongst three others, for a chance to play an exclusive Wembley Arena show during Progress Wrestling’ ‘Hello Wembley’ event on September 30.

We’ve seen recently how people power can work wonders in music - Massive Wagons made it into the UK top 20 album chart last month due in no small part to from the support of Lancastrians, so it’s well worth getting involved.

Passengers drummer Aiden Baldwin, former drummer in Morecambe favourites The Bottlenecks, said: “This opportunity would be amazing for us.

“We watch videos of our favourite bands playing here and never imagine it’d be us on that stage.

“I hope our friends, fans and people who are only just hearing about Passengers can help us get there!”

The “metalcore” band, also featuring Niall Robertson on guitars, Daryl Adamson on bass, Mike Sparrow on guitar and vocalist Jed Saint, released their debut single Boundaries on August 6, and have been hard at work promoting themselves and their single online.

They played a debut gig at Rebellion, Manchester on September 9 as part of the Martyr Defiled farewell show, and will follow this up on Saturday, September 15, with a free show at The Bobbin in Lancaster, where Jed has been organising and promoting music since late last year.

The single is available to purchase as a single from all the usual digital platforms, and the official lyrics video is on Youtube.

To support the band on their quest to play Wembley, visit the website HERE

Voting ends September 16.