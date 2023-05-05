Lancaster artist gets Twitter boost from former Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis

Lidia Ranns tweeted Theo Paphitis about her business during Small Business Sunday and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet or repost by Theo to his over half a million Twitter and Instagram followers. The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,500 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Theo re‐tweeted Lidia’s message to his more than 500,000 Twitter and Instagram followers and as a result, www.lidiaranns.art has 82 more followers and extra orders for their art. They are also profiled on the #SBS website – www.theopaphitissbs.com – which is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Lidia said: “I’m finally embracing social media to showcase my art and it is great to have support from Theo because it’s not always easy to raise my profile. Theo has recognised my hard work and helped spread the word about what I do to his following. It’s also really lovely as it’s enabled me to connect with more artists and creative businesses for support too.”

Lancaster artist Lidia Ranns.

Theo said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club – like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Lidia Ranns every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet on Twitter or do an Instagram post to him about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8pm and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.

For further information about Lidia Ranns Art go to www.lidiaranns.art