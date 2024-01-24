Lancaster architects make shortlist for top-notch business award
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alston + Donnelly Architecture has been selected from hundreds of entries to be part of the final shortlist of six companies competing for the prestigious Award.
The Business Award, Micro Category, recognises outstanding small businesses, up to and including six employees.
The award celebrates businesses that showcase customer service and demonstrate continuous development.
Their nomination is a testament to their dedication to providing the highest levels of customer service, offering concept to completion Architectural Services and an unwavering commitment to sustainable construction and supply chain.
This nomination follows on from being selected as 'Most Client Focused Architecture Firm 2023' in Lancashire by the Northern Enterprise Awards.
"We are thrilled to be nominated for the Award,” said Richard Alston, director of Alston + Donnelly Architecture.
"This recognition reflects our team’s hard work and unwavering commitment to delivering excellent Architectural Services with the highest levels of customer satisfaction. We are a small team delivering big value and bigger results. We are proud to be among the finalists and grateful for the opportunity to showcase our achievements.”
The Lancashire Business View Red Rose Awards honour outstanding companies in various sectors across the county. The awards celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit and success of local businesses, recognising their contribution to the economy and community.
The winners of the Red Rose Awards 2024 will be announced at a ceremony on March 14.
For more information about the awards and a complete list of the finalists, go to https://www.redroseawards.co.uk/event/finalists