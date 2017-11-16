Lancaster architects cycle coast to coast for charity

A group of architects from Lancaster are celebrating after raising thousands by cycling the coast to coast challenge.

Celebrations were the order of the day – as was a well-earned bath – for the plucky group of cyclists who braved the gruelling coast-to-coast route from Whitehaven to Tynemouth in aid of charity.

The team of five from Mason Gillibrand Architects (MGA) near Lancaster covered a total of 140 miles over the course of three days.

They raised more than £2,000 for North West Children’s Support Group.

This famously tough route tracks east from Whitehaven on the coast of Cumbria, meandering through picturesque Lakeland and Pennine terrain before reaching the Northumbrian coast at Tynemouth.

The bracing weather conditions didn’t deter Lee, Julian, Andy, Steve and Simon from their mission and all arrived at their destination, slightly worse for wear but in high spirits at having completed the challenge without any accidents.

“It was a real challenge for all of us and I don’t think anyone managed to put in quite enough training before the event,” said Lee Donner, MGA director and one of the charity cyclists.

“But it was a really great weekend and a brilliant fundraising effort.

“We’re so grateful for all the support and pleased to have raise a substantial amount for such a deserving charity.

“It has put me off hills for a bit, though!”

The North West Children’s Support Group is a Lancashire-based voluntary organisation which provides holidays and social events for children with disabilities or additional needs from the local region.

Often, the children they help wouldn’t otherwise have a holiday and it’s also a lifeline for parents who may be full-time carers.

The charity relies solely on donations, fundraising and grants in order to provide these holidays and on a dedicated group of volunteer helpers.

To find out more about the charity then please visit the website at http://nwcsg.co.uk.

MGA celebrated its 30th birthday in 2016. Founded by partners Edward Mason and Nick Gillibrand in 1986, the practice operates from headquarters in Caton and provides services to private and commercial clients across the North of England, North Wales and the Scottish Borders.