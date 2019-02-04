Lancaster architects and manufacturer team up for pod project

Two Lancaster businesses have teamed up to offer a new modular pod concept that can help hotel and leisure operators diversify their offering and lengthen the holiday season.

PlusPods is a new system of interconnecting modular structures which can be linked in various combinations to create adaptable accommodation for different uses.

Harrison Pitt Architects joined forces with specialist timber home manufacturer J T Construction to design the PlusPods which have a range of applications from glamping, holiday cottages, garden rooms for hotels and pubs, home offices, and even small homes.

The pods have high energy-efficiency as they are insulated to the same standard as a new house; rather than the lower standard required for caravans, garden rooms and glamping pods.

They also use natural sustainably-sourced larch for the walls and can be delivered with a sedum roof for use in sensitive environments like National Parks.

Richard Wooldridge, director at Harrison Pitt Architects, said: “I had the idea for PlusPods while on a family glamping holiday. I realised that a highly insulated glamping pod would be able to lengthen the tourism season by providing comfortable accommodation in the winter months; and would also make the PlusPod more cost effective and greener to run than most of its competitors.

“There has been a great deal of interest in the pods since the prototype was built in 2018. Early enquiries have included combining the pods to form luxury glamping pods with living and sleeping space, kitchen and shower room.”

“There’s also been interest from hotels looking to use the pods as garden suites, caravan parks exploring the idea of using the shower rooms to a create a small amenity space.

“There’s even been interest in using them as modular accommodation for TV and film sets. A number of these ideas are now at planning stage.”

Harrison Pitt Architects has previously worked with J T Construction on a number of projects, including a luxury leisure development at Twin Lakes Country Club near Lancaster.

James Titterington, director of J T Construction, said: “We’re delighted to be working on this exciting project with Richard and his team.

“The combination of Harrison Pitt’s design skills and long-standing experience in the leisure sector, along with our track-record in delivering high-quality and sustainable timber-frame construction.

“The units are competitively priced and compare favourably with the existing market leaders in glamping pods which are generally built to a lower thermal standard.”

The PlusPods living space is created using the two base modules – the larger master pod that can provide living space or sleeping areas, and the bathroom pod for bathrooms, studios or office space.

The individual pods can then be moved around the base design to form a pod configuration that fits the location, size and needs of the owner.

The pods can also be supplied with extras such as solar panels to generate electricity and a log-burner or pellet stove to provide heat.