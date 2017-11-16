Search

Lancaster and Morecambe students sparkle for good cause

The staff who took part in the Sparkle Day for charity.
The staff who took part in the Sparkle Day for charity.

Lancaster & Morecambe College (LMC) held their annual Sparkle Day to help raise money for Breast Cancer Care.

Staff were encouraged to wear something pink or bright and donate £1, whereas the Hair and Beauty departments were offering treatments to help raise funds.

Ashleigh Cartledge, donated 14 inches of hair and raised £130 for the little Princess Trust, a charity that makes real hair wigs for children with cancer.

More than £140 was raised on the day.