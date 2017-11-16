Lancaster and Morecambe students sparkle for good cause

Lancaster & Morecambe College (LMC) held their annual Sparkle Day to help raise money for Breast Cancer Care.

Staff were encouraged to wear something pink or bright and donate £1, whereas the Hair and Beauty departments were offering treatments to help raise funds.

Ashleigh Cartledge, donated 14 inches of hair and raised £130 for the little Princess Trust, a charity that makes real hair wigs for children with cancer.

More than £140 was raised on the day.