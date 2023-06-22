The Dukes has been working with Lancaster City Museum and primary schools throughout Lancaster and Morecambe to mark the occasion and is also hosting film screenings, a creative writing workshop and discussion this week.

The ‘Windrush Generation’ came to the UK from Caribbean countries between 1948 and 1971 and contributed to the rebuilding of the UK after World War Two.

The Dukes head of creative communities, Carl Woodward, said: “It is an honour for The Dukes to be working with Preston and Lancaster Black History Groups on these very special events to mark the 75th anniversary of Windrush Day.

Clinton Smith, chair of Preston Black History Group, with pupils at Willow Lane Primary School in Lancaster. Photo by Robin Zahler.

“Every one of us can celebrate the huge economic, social, and cultural contribution that the Windrush Generation and their descendants have made to Lancashire and the nation.”

Willow Lane Primary is among the schools who took part in a workshop led by Clinton Smith, Preston Black History Group chair.

Mr Smith will also appear at a post-film question and answer session of Burning an Illusion at The Dukes. He will be joined by Prof Alan Rice, co-chair of Lancaster Black History

Group, and Gisela Renolds, executive director of Lancaster’s Global Link.

Clinton Smith, Preston Black History chair, at Willow Lane Primary School to mark Windrush 75. Photo by Robin Zahler.

Prof Rice said: “We need to tell stories about black history as many people just assume it is a London or large-city narrative. The work I’ve done over 20 years shows that these histories can be found in the most unlikely places.

"In 1765 in Heysham there was an enslaved African with scarification marks, owned by a clergyman, who spoke with a broad Lancashire dialect. From then to now, there are stories of black presence that need to be shouted from the rooftops.”

Burning An Illusion (15) is screened on Sunday, June 25 at 2.50pm and explores the emotional and political growth of a young black couple living in London during the Eighties.

On Windrush Day itself, June 22, acclaimed author, Okey Nzelu, leads a creative writing workshop at The Dukes from 3-4pm.

Traditional Caribbean food will be served from 4pm before the screening of the first black British musical, Babymother (15), at 5.30pm.

Free film tickets are available thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund.

To book, visit https://dukeslancaster.org/windrush-75th-anniversary-celebration or call 01524 598500.