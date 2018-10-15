Lancaster alcohol action group wins national award

The Lancaster Community Alcohol Partnership has received a national award for its work in tackling underage drinking.

The award honoured the most improved locality – Lancaster’s Bulk ward.

Lisa Richardson, director of EMUES CIC UK and co-ordinator of Lancaster CAP, received the award from Neil Eccles, a senior manager at Asda and CAP board member, at the annual CAP celebration event which this year took place at the Welsh Assembly.

Neil said: “The Bulk ward estate in Lancaster is one of the most deprived areas in the north west of England, where underage drinking has been a long-standing issue.

“Lancaster CAP has built on its award last year for excellence in education by working closely with the community to change attitudes and behaviour, resulting in real improvements to the well-being of young people and residents.

“Working from its base at the Ridge Community Centre, there is very clear evidence that the CAP is having an extremely positive impact: reducing underage drinking, improving the health and well-being of residents and creating a real sense of community in the area. Congratulations to Lancaster CAP.”

CAPs are made up of partnerships between retailers, local authorities, police, schools, neighbourhood groups and health providers, working together to empower communities to tackle alcohol-related harm to young people and improve the quality of life for residents.

Its 2018 annual report shows how an innovative partnership approach has positive impacts on underage drinking, anti-social behaviour, litter, residents’ feelings of safety and underage/proxy alcohol purchase around the UK.

CAP chair Derek Lewis said: “In spite of welcome evidence that fewer young people are drinking alcohol, British children are still more likely to binge drink and get drunk than children in most other European countries.

“Regular or excessive drinking can be seriously damaging to their health and development while increasing the risk of over-consumption in later life. CAPs offer an evidence based, proportionate and locally tailored response to underage alcohol problems.”