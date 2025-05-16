Lancashire's richest people revealed - including one who made £500m in the past year

The Sunday Times Rich List has been issued today, peppered with people from the Red Rose area - one of them has even made £500m in the last year, and another has lost £97m.
To find out who they are - and how they made their money - click on the pages below.
1. Michael Platt - £12.5bn
Michael Edward Platt, 57, from Preston is a British billionaire hedge fund manager. He is the co-founder and managing director of BlueCrest Capital Management, Europe's third-largest hedge-fund firm which he co-founded in 2000. His fortune stands at £12.5bn for 2025 - up £500m on last year. This puts him as Britain's 12th richest person. | Sunday Times Photo: The Sunday Times
2. The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family - £9.884bn
Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, has a net worth of £9.884bn, which is down £243m since last year, but still makes him Britain's 14th richest person.
He inherited Abbeystead Estate upon his father's death in 2016, as well as a significant portion of the Grosvenor Group's fortune, along with trust funds for his sisters. | Getty Photo: Getty
3. Tom Morris and family- £6.989bn
Liverpool-born Tom Morris, 71, has lived Lytham for many years.
The father-of-five is worth £6.989bn - up £316m since last year, making him the 26th richest person in the country.
He made his money by founding and growing Home Bargains, one of the UK’s largest discount retail chains. Morris opened the first store in Liverpool and built the business by offering branded goods at low prices, appealing to value-conscious shoppers. The company remains family-owned and has expanded to hundreds of stores nationwide, generating billions in annual sales and securing the Morris family's place among the wealthiest in the UK. | Shawn - stock.adobe.com
4. Mohsin and Zuber (pictured) Issa (£6bn)
Mohsin and Zuber Issa, brothers from Blackburn, built their fortune by transforming a single petrol station into a global retail empire. In 2001, they purchased a derelict forecourt in Bury for £150,000, founding Euro Garages, which later evolved into EG Group. Their ventures culminated in a significant move in 2020 when, alongside TDR Capital, they acquired Asda.
They are now worth £6bn - a whole £1bn more than last year, moving them into 32nd place on the 2025 rich list. | Getty Images