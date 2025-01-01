Thankfully, we’re blessed with an abundance of quality restaurants, eateries, takeaways, and heralded food establishments in Lancashire, all of which are on-hand to serve us with some of the finest food the nation has to offer.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
There are plenty of frankly incredible restaurants and places to enjoy some truly unique meals across the county, but to get a real flavour of which places stood out the most, we asked readers what their favourites were.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
With an astonishingly wide range of cuisines on offer serving up something to satisfy and slake every imaginable taste, we wanted to get to the heart of what makes Lancashire’s variegated restaurant scene tick, and what better place to go to than to the customers themselves?
From classic and hearty English meals and Mediterranean grills, to sumptuous curry houses and new-fangled fusion spots, there really is a multitude of options to pick from if you're a hungry individual in our neck of the woods.
So, using readers' responses as well as Google Reviews, here are 26 of the very best restaurants in Lancashire to make sure you’ve visited at least once to sample their wares...
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Also, be sure not to miss...
24 of the best bottomless brunch spots to try with friends before Christmas, from Slug & Lettuce to Walkabout
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.