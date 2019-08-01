Lancashire wildfire task force: Pictures show the new 17-strong team in action at international seminar
Firefighters on Lancashire’s new specialist wildfire task force showed off their skills at an international workshop.
The 17-strong team will respond to every wildfire across Lancashire after being set up in response to the growing number and ferocity of moorland and grassland blazes
in the county.
Shaun Walton, who is heading up the new wildfire burn team, said: Today couldnt have gone any better.
Around 4,000 acres of land was damaged during a wildfire at Winter Hill during last summers heatwave.
Emergency services and around 100 soldiers battled the flames for 41 days.
A nature reserve on the sand dunes in St Annes was also devastated last June.
