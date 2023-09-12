Watch more videos on Shots!

A Lancashire village has been ranked as the fourth most satisfied area in England, according to new research.

The study by CBD oil products company CBDfx analysed data from the Office for National Statistics Annual Population Survey, which surveyed a sample of homes nationwide.

The average response out of 10 for the survey question ‘Overall, how satisfied are you with your life nowadays?’ was analysed for each local authority in England.

Overall, High Peak, located in Derbyshire, was England’s ‘most satisfied area’. The Annual Population Survey results showed that the average answer out of 10 for life satisfaction was 8.34 based on the latest 2021 data, which was the highest of any England area. This was the highest recorded result on the survey of any year, with 2020 recording the lowest score with just 7.45 out of 10 for life satisfaction.

Torridge comes in second place on the list, with the Devon area recording an average score of 8.25 out of 10 for life satisfaction. The 2021 score was once again found to be the highest of any year on the survey, with 2019’s score of 7.55 out of 10 being the lowest.

Third place on the list goes to the Leicestershire area of Blaby, which scored an average of 8.1 out of 10 for life satisfaction based on responses to the survey question. Life satisfaction in the area was at its highest in the current year, with the survey showing 2020 to have the lowest score, with 7.43 out of 10.

Hambleton takes a close fourth place on the list, with the Lancashire area scoring 8.09 out of 10 for life satisfaction based on the average survey response. Life satisfaction was overall highest in 2018 based on the survey results, with the area seeing an average score of 8.25 out of 10 that year.