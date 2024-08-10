Lancashire Tourism Award 2024 finalists announced inc Blackpool Zoo, Martin Mere & Winter Gardnes

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Aug 2024
Marketing Lancashire this week announced the finalists in the annual Lancashire Tourism Awards, the only county-wide awards for tourism and hospitality businesses.

Between now and the awards ceremony, to be held in February 2025, the finalists will progress through a number of stages including mystery shopping, announced visits and interviews with the independent Lancashire Tourism Award judges.

What has been said about the Lancashire Tourism Award finalists?

Vikki Harris, Marketing and Partnership Director of Marketing Lancashire said “Today’s finalists have been through a rigorous shortlisting process, mapped against nationally set criteria, and earned a place in the county’s most prestigious tourism and hospitality awards.

“We wish them luck through the next stages of the competition and look forward to celebrating with them at the awards ceremony early next year. Some of the finalists will now be visited by mystery shoppers and some by appointment, but all will have the opportunity to meet with our esteemed panel of judges in November.

“Our judges will consider all the evidence, reports and interviews before selecting the winners of the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2024.

“This year’s finalists are leaders in their field and we are thrilled to support them through the next stages of the awards process and to support our judges, who have quite a task on their hands. Congratulations to all this year’s finalists, you’ve risen to the challenge and are now on your way to winning a prestigious Lancashire Tourism Award ”

Vikki Harris, Marketing and Partnership Director of Marketing Lancashire at the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023Vikki Harris, Marketing and Partnership Director of Marketing Lancashire at the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023
Vikki Harris, Marketing and Partnership Director of Marketing Lancashire at the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023 | submit

Who are the Lancashire Tourism Award finalists?

The finalists announced today are:

Accessible & Inclusive Tourism* 

Blackpool Zoo 

The Estuary Riverside Chalets, Hambleton 

WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough 

Business Events Venue* 

Anderton Centre, Chorley 

Samlesbury Hall 

Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor 

Winter Gardens Blackpool 

Camping, Glamping & Holiday Park* 

Hedgerow Luxury Glamping, Newsholme 

Samlesbury Hall 

The Secret Garden Glamping, Skelmersdale 

Wonderland Retreats, Carnforth 

Cultural Venue / Organisation 

Lancaster Grand Theatre 

Samlesbury Hall 

The Dukes, Lancaster 

The Lowther Pavilion Theatre & Gardens, Lytham 

The Whitaker Museum and Art Gallery, Rawtenstall 

Winter Gardens Blackpool 

Dog Friendly Business 

Affinity Lancashire, Fleetwood 

Samlesbury Hall 

The Lawrence, Padiham 

The Millstone, Mellor – part of Daniel Thwaites 

Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism* 

Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton  

The Three Fishes, Mitton 

WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough 

 Experience of the year* 

Black Knights Parachute Centre, Cockerham 

Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours 

The Woodland Spa, Burnley 

Family Owned or Run Business 

1842 & Ivory Tower 

Dowsons Dairies, Clayton-Le-Dale 

Foxfields Country Hotel, Billington 

Harrison Holidays, Preston 

Staining Lodge Golf Course, Staining 

Hotel Wedding Venue 

Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho 

Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor 

The Lawrence, Padiham 

Weddings at Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green 

Lancashire Perfect Stay - Small Serviced Accommodation* 

The Fossil Tree Hotel, Blackpool 

The Lawrence, Padiham 

The Royal at Heysham – Part of Daniel Thwaites 

Large Hotel* 

Elgin Hotel, Blackpool 

Hampton by Hilton Blackburn 

Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho  

Large Visitor Attraction * 

Blackpool Zoo 

East Lancashire Railway, Rawtenstall

New Tourism Business* 

Aven Restaurant, Preston 

Eight at Gazegill by Doug Crampton, Rimington 

Everything Retreat, Mellor  

Offshore, St Annes 

Showtown, Blackpool 

The Britannia Tap & Grill, Oswaldtwistle 

Wonderland Retreats, Carnforth 

Pub* 

Farm Yard Brew Co, Cockerham 

Haighton Manor 

The Black Bull Old Langho 

The Rum Fox, Grindleton 

Self-Catering Accommodation* 

Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton 

Everything Retreat, Mellor  

Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat, Slaidburn 

Oakdean Cottages, Langho 

The Estuary Riverside Chalets, Hambleton 

Small Visitor Attraction * 

Lancashire Police Museum, Lancaster 

Samlesbury Hall 

Spitfire Visitor Centre, Blackpool 

Taste Lancashire* 

Artisan Ribble Valley, Billington 

Aven Restaurant, Preston 

Bertram’s Restaurant, Burnley 

The Three Fishes, Mitton 

Wedding Venue 

Samlesbury Hall 

The Glasshouse at Staining Lodge, Staining 

West Tower Wedding Venue, Aughton 

*Winners in these categories will have the opportunity to go through to the national Visit England Awards for Excellence.

Are more finalists set to be announced?

The award categories of Small Event, Large Event and Hospitality & Tourism Student Award will remain open until 11 October and the finalists in these categories will be announced at the end of October. This allows the wonderful events taking place over the summer months to enter the awards.

How did the finalists do last year?

Three winners from last year’s awards, La Locanda in Gisburn (Taste Lancashire award), The Secret Garden Glamping in Skelmersdale (Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park award) and Winter Gardens in Blackpool (Business Events Venue award) all won in their category at Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023 and progressed to the Visit England Awards for Excellence.

The Secret Garden Glamping won the ultimate Gold Award, with La Locanda and Winter Gardens both winning a Bronze Award, making it one of Lancashire’s best performances at national level for some years.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Who sponsers the awards?

Sponsors of the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2024 include: BAE Systems, B&D Printing Services, Blackpool & The Fylde College, Conferences & Events at Burnley Football Club, Insight6, Lancaster University Management School (LUMS) and LUMS Centre for Family Business, Harrison Drury Solicitors, Hospitality Action, Lancashire Business View, Links Signs & Graphics, Northern Print Distribution, Pentland Centre for Sustainability in Business, Total Foodservice.

If you would like to support or sponsor the Lancashire Tourism Awards please contact Maria Moriarty-Eames at [email protected]

For more information and the latest news about the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2024 go to

www.Lancashiretourismawards.com or follow #LTA24 @MarketingLancs on X

