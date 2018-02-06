Lancashire to hold its first Workplace Wellbeing Conference

A local health and wellbeing provider is joining forces with Lancashire Mind and wider partners to deliver the first Workplace Wellbeing Conference in Lancashire.

Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust is working with Lancashire Mind to support employers to improve the health, wellbeing and performance of their workforce.

The ‘Time to Talk about Wellbeing at Work’ event is the first of its kind and will bring together employers from across the county to share best practice, and raise the profile and benefits of workplace wellbeing.

It will focus on simple and practical steps employers can take no matter their size or resource and include a range of activities including employer talks, interactive workshops, a wellbeing marketplace and lots more.

Lancashire Care alongside other employers, will be sharing their experiences of achieving wellbeing at work by delivering a good practice talk, to offer learning for other organisations to translate into their own workplace. The Trust will also be holding a stall showcasing its services within the marketplace.

Joanne Smith, Health and Wellbeing lead at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are extremely pleased to support and attend the first Workplace Wellbeing Conference for Lancashire. We look forward to be working alongside Lancashire Mind to be celebrating and showcasing our own commitment to workplace health and wellbeing and engaging with other businesses and organisations across Lancashire. We will also be running fifteen minute discussion exercise and a market place of information!”

Lauren Oakland, Chief Executive Interim Cover at Lancashire Mind, said: “As a leading mental wellbeing charity, Lancashire Mind provides prescribed and bespoke training that will improve the resilience of your workforce, supporting the creation of a culture that supports mental wellbeing and promoting individual and employer responsibility for workplace wellbeing.

“Our conference will celebrate the work carried out by Lancashire employers and support a network of new contacts. Come join us as we bring local employers together to share best practice and the benefits of workplace wellbeing for business.”

The event will be held on February 8 at The Preston Marriott; for more information or delegate registration please visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/time-to-talk-about-wellbeing-at-work-conference-2018-tickets-38274040686.