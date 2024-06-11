Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four Lancashire restaurants are ‘cheersing to that’ after being named in the UK's top 100 at the National Restaurants Awards.

The 2024 National Restaurant Awards were held in London last night with a host of Lancashire restaurants taking some home.

| Google/Canva

While the top 100 list was typically dominated by London eateries, these four Lancashire restaurants also proved their worth.

Moor Hall

Moor Hall came in at number three. | UGC

The highest placed restaurant in the north is the acclaimed Moor Hall in Lancashire which comes in at number three. The Aughton venue holds 2 Michelin Stars and is run by head chef Mark Birchall. Judges said: “At Moor Hall the food really does the talking.

“The ambitious restaurant is tasting menu only, offering four and eight courses although guests can expect rather more than this in reality, such is the restaurant’s generosity when it comes to ‘extras’.”

L'Enclume Simon Rogan's three Michelin-starred restaurant L’Enclume based in Cartmel, Cumbria, came in at number 20.

Simon Rogan's three Michelin-starred restaurant L’Enclume based in Cartmel, Cumbria, came in at number 20. | Google

Launched in 2002, this iconic restaurant is set within an old forge (L’Enclume means ‘the anvil’ in French) a few miles south of Lake Windermere. Immortalised in Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon’s BBC series The Trip, the dining room is sparsely furnished with a subdued colour palette so as not to distract from Rogan’s world-class cooking.

Sign up for our free newsletters now Judges compliment the restaurant by saying: “Simon Rogan’s Cartmel flagship is a standard bearer for modern, naturalistic cooking and comes closer to self sufficiency than most.” Parkers Arms

Parkers Arms in Newton-in-Bowland was placed second in Lancashire and number 51 on the list.

Parkers Arms in Newton-in-Bowland was placed second in Lancashire and number 51 on the list. | Google

Hearty regional and global food cooked with individuality is the hallmark of this Lancashire pub that takes its food and drink very seriously. Chef-patron Stosie Madi has grown Parkers Arms to dizzying heights with the help of her business partner Kathy Smith.

Heaping praise on the restaurant judges said: “Though surrounded by glorious countryside, people chiefly flock to The Parkers Arms to sample the skilfully cooked dishes that come out of Madi’s kitchen.” Northcote

Lisa Goodwin-Allen’s Michelin starred Northcote in Langho, was ranked number 74.

Lisa Goodwin-Allen’s Michelin starred Northcote in Langho, was ranked number 74. | UGC

Part of the Stafford Collection, this charming country house hotel and restaurant in the heart of Lancashire’s Ribble Valley delivers fine dining with true Northern hospitality.

Overseen by executive chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen, who has led the kitchen brigade since the age of 23, the restaurant champions the finest local produce, creating a beacon of food and wine excellence that’s bolstered with warm and genuine service.

Judges decribed it as “dishes full of exact and harmonious flavours, which draw inspiration from the landscape.”