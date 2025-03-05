Lancashire residents win more than £790,000 in March's Premium Bonds prize draw

The winners of the latest Premium Bonds prize draw have been announced, with 68 lucky residents from Lancashire collectively winning a total of £790,000 in high-value prizes.

New research from CS2 experts at CSDB.gg analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investments (NS&I) following the March Premium Bonds prize draw.

Among the winners, one fortunate person from Lancashire took home an impressive £100,000.

68 lucky residents from Lancashire collectively won a total of £790,000 in March's Premium Bonds prize draw

In addition to the six-figure prize, two people in Lancashire won £50,000, eight won £25,000 and 21 were awarded £10,000.

Of the 68 winners from Lancashire, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £37,629.

At the national level, 1,405 winners claimed high-value prizes in March.

A total of £43,285,000 was awarded across 3,057 winners, including two lucky people who won the £1 million jackpot.

There were also 83 winners of £100,000, 164 winners of £50,000, 331 who secured £25,000 and 825 who received £10,000.

The luckiest region, based on winnings per £1,000 in holdings, was Cumbria.

Winners in the region received £1,440,000 with just £1,121,713 in holdings - equating to £1,283 for every £1,000 held.

Corey Sims, a spokesperson for CSDB.gg, said: “Premium Bonds offer investors a government-backed way to make money without running the risk of losing the money they initially invested.

“Monthly draws mean there are multiple chances of winning big throughout the year and could allow people to win up to a life-changing £31 million jackpot.

“Moreover, it's particularly beneficial for those with a significant amount of savings, given that all winnings are completely tax-free.”

How to check if you've won on Premium Bonds

Prize draws are held every month, with prizes of up to £1,000,000 available.

To find out if you've ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to locate your holder’s information and visit the prize checker.

You’ll need your holder’s number, which can be found on your bond record or in the app.

Alternatively, you can use your NS&I number which is available on any correspondence about your bonds.

Check your account via the NS&I website.