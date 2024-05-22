Lancashire Police say they're really concerned for the welfare of a missing Lancashire man
and live on Freeview channel 276
Paul, pictured below, is currently missing from home and was last seen on Church Street in Lancaster on 20/05/2024.
In a post published to social media yesterday, a Lancashire Police spokersperson said: “We’re really concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.”
When Paul was last seen, he was wearing a black jumper and black jeans with grey trainers.
He is described as 5”8, of average build, with receding black hair. Paul also has links to Kendal and Arnside.
For immediate sightings please call 999, or if you have any information that could help the police find Paul, contact them on 101 quoting 0895 21/05/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.