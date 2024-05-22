Lancashire Police say they're really concerned for the welfare of a missing Lancashire man

By Aimee Seddon
Published 22nd May 2024, 07:16 BST
Lancashire Police say they are really concerned for the welfare of missing Lancashire man.

Paul, pictured below, is currently missing from home and was last seen on Church Street in Lancaster on 20/05/2024.

In a post published to social media yesterday, a Lancashire Police spokersperson said: “We’re really concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.”

Have you seen missing man Paul? He was last seen in Lancaster on Monday.

When Paul was last seen, he was wearing a black jumper and black jeans with grey trainers.

He is described as 5”8, of average build, with receding black hair. ​Paul also has links to Kendal and Arnside.

For immediate sightings please call 999, or if you have any information that could help the police find Paul, contact them on 101 quoting 0895 21/05/24.

