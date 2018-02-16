Lancashire Police in training sessions to tackle modern slavery

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has spoke of the importance of tackling modern slavery ahead of training sessions taking place in Lancashire.

The training sessions are aimed at helping frontline staff identify whether someone is a victim and how best they can help.

The training will ensure victims get the best possible support from staff and organisations who may come into contact with victims of human trafficking and modern slavery; and is delivered by Hope for Justice, an international charity seeking to end modern day slavery in our lifetime.

“Tackling modern slavery and human trafficking is a key priority for us in Lancashire, with training like this a really important part of the work being done is to help those being exploited and bring offenders to justice,” said Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner.

“Building awareness around the county so more people can spot the signs and report anything that concerns them is crucial, helping police take necessary action to protect the vulnerable victims we know are out there.”

With the first event taking place at Preston Town Hall, similar sessions are being held over the next two months in Lancaster, Blackpool, Burnley and more.

The training also includes a local case study delivered by an officer from Lancashire Constabulary. The sessions are already fully booked, with around 50 delegates from across the public sector and non-governmental organisations attending each.

The first training session also saw the launch of a new pocket guide to help frontline professionals spot the signs.

“I am proud the resources I have put into this fight places us at the forefront of anti-trafficking work, making our communities safer. By working together, sharing information with the authorities and supporting victims we can tackle this serious and often hidden crime.”