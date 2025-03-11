Lancashire Police have issued a statement explaining why the M6 northbound was closed for nearly 20 hours following a serious lorry crash near Preston.

An HGV travelling north collided with the central reservation between junctions 31 and 32 at around 1pm yesterday.

The driver of the HGV was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The collision caused a “substantial” diesel spillage, leading to the closure of the northbound carriageway while the road was resurfaced and the barrier was repaired.

Two lanes were also temporarily closed southbound as repairs were carried out, resulting in chaos on the roads.

Traffic in Preston came to a standstill as motorists were diverted onto surrounding roads, with some drivers reporting being stuck for hours.

There were also lengthy delays on the M55, M61, and M65.

Resurfacing works were completed overnight but repairs to the central reservation were ongoing during morning rush hour.

Three lanes of the northbound carriageway reopened this morning - nearly 20 hours after the closure was implemented.

Speaking about the incident today, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We know you will be aware of the significant disruption on the roads around Preston yesterday afternoon, last night, and this morning, which was caused by a collision on the M6, and we want to let you know about the work done in order to reopen the motorway.

“We understand the disruption and frustration which the closure caused.

“The lengthy closure was needed to allow the HGV to be recovered and for emergency repair work to be carried out by National Highways engineers, as a substantial diesel spillage from the HGV damaged an extensive area of the northbound carriageway and required resurfacing work.

“The damage to the central reservation needed to be repaired.

“The large volume of traffic which uses the M6 was diverted onto surrounding roads, which caused lengthy delays across the Preston area, impacting also on the M61 and M65.

“Thank you for your patience.”