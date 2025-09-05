Domestic abuse victims in Lancashire are being urged to take precautions ahead of the UK Government’s nationwide Emergency Alerts test on Sunday.

At 3pm on September 7, the Government will carry out its second nationwide test of the Emergency Alerts system, sending messages to mobile phones across the country.

The alerts will cause phones to vibrate and emit a siren-like sound, even if the device is on silent.

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said some victims may rely on hidden phones or tablets to stay safe, and the test could inadvertently expose them.

He said: “We understand that some victims of domestic abuse in Lancashire may have a hidden phone or tablet for their safety.

“With the UK Government’s Emergency Alerts test taking place on September 7, we’re urging anyone in this situation to either opt out of the alerts or ensure their device is switched off.”

He added: “Testing the Emergency Alert system is important, but so is protecting domestic abuse victims whose hidden devices could be exposed, putting their safety at risk.

“That is why it is so important that we make every effort to ensure that people in vulnerable situations are aware of the upcoming test.

“Preventing violence and women and girls is a top priority in my Police and Crime Plan, and as Police and Crime Commissioner I will continue to work alongside Lancashire Constabulary to prevent these crimes, as well as fund services to support victims."

Find out more about opting out of emergency alerts at: https://www.gov.uk/alerts/opting-out