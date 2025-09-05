Lancashire Police Commissioner urges domestic abuse victims to protect hidden devices before Emergency Alerts

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Sep 2025, 17:14 BST
Domestic abuse victims in Lancashire are being urged to take precautions ahead of the UK Government’s nationwide Emergency Alerts test on Sunday.

At 3pm on September 7, the Government will carry out its second nationwide test of the Emergency Alerts system, sending messages to mobile phones across the country.

The alerts will cause phones to vibrate and emit a siren-like sound, even if the device is on silent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Domestic abuse victims in Lancashire are being urged to take precautions ahead of the UK Government’s nationwide Emergency Alerts testplaceholder image
Domestic abuse victims in Lancashire are being urged to take precautions ahead of the UK Government’s nationwide Emergency Alerts test | Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said some victims may rely on hidden phones or tablets to stay safe, and the test could inadvertently expose them.

He said: “We understand that some victims of domestic abuse in Lancashire may have a hidden phone or tablet for their safety.

“With the UK Government’s Emergency Alerts test taking place on September 7, we’re urging anyone in this situation to either opt out of the alerts or ensure their device is switched off.”

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “Testing the Emergency Alert system is important, but so is protecting domestic abuse victims whose hidden devices could be exposed, putting their safety at risk.

“That is why it is so important that we make every effort to ensure that people in vulnerable situations are aware of the upcoming test.

“Preventing violence and women and girls is a top priority in my Police and Crime Plan, and as Police and Crime Commissioner I will continue to work alongside Lancashire Constabulary to prevent these crimes, as well as fund services to support victims."

Find out more about opting out of emergency alerts at: https://www.gov.uk/alerts/opting-out

Related topics:LancashirePolice and Crime CommissionerUK GovernmentMobile phonesPeople
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice