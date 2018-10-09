Lancashire mansion house with stables and orchards goes up for auction

An historic mansion house in Lancashire which includes stables and orchards is going up for auction with a guide price of £675,000.

Shefferlands, in Halton, near Lancaster, was built by Edward Mason, a wealthy local silk manufacturer, in 1857.

It was purchased by Lancashire Council in 2009 to make way for the new Heysham to M6 Link Road, although, due to alterations to the final plans for the road, only a portion of the garden was required.

The property was subsequently rented out by the council.

Now the impressive Victorian house, which has six bedrooms, stables, orchards and extensive gardens, is being put up for auction.

The guide price has been set at £675,000 plus.

Pugh auction house managing director, Paul Thompson, said: “This is a very handsome property with an interesting history and huge potential for renovation or conversion.

“Auctions can be an ideal way to sell unusual and historic buildings and we have become a go-to auctioneer for unique properties.

“Recent lots have included everything from water pumping stations to Welsh castles, former Beatles venues and even police boxes.”

He added: “The satisfaction is in seeing a property move on to the next stage of its existence in the hands of a buyer with vision, and we hope that the right purchaser will come forward to deliver a new future for Shefferlands.”

For more information on the Halton mansion, and to view the full auction catalogue, go to www.pugh-auctions.com.