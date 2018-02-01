Lancashire fracking security guard denies assault charge

A security guard at a Lancashire fracking site has appeared in court charged with assaulting a protestor and criminal damage.

Ebrima Jagne, of Levens Grove, Blackpool, appeared before magistrates in Lancaster on February 1 charged with assaulting protestor Louise Boyle outside Cuadrilla’s fracking site in Little Plumpton on June 1 2017.

He is also accused of destroying her camp bed.

The 33-year-old had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, which are understood to be the first brought against security staff at the Preston New Road site.

Both Mr Jagne’s defence and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) asked for more time to look at new video evidence, and said a significantly longer trial would be needed to present it.

Magistrates decided to adjourn the trial before it started, and a new two day trial has been set for Preston Magistrates Court on May 17 and 18 in front of a District Judge.