Wettest places in Lancashiree

Lancashire flooding hotspots - here's 10 of the wettest places near you

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 13:34 BST

We all know that Lancashire gets its fair share of rain - but do you know which part is the wettest?

Using historic weather data, Online Marketing Surgery and MG Timber have ranked the Red Rose areas on the amount of rainfall they had last year, revealing the flooding hotspots in the county.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given its inland location and well-draining soils, Ormskirk is said to be the town least likely to flood in Lancashire, with an average yearly rainfall of 960mm.

There’s a big difference between that and the wettest area of the county - just 55 miles away.

Take a look at the pages below to see where your home town ranks.

Thornton gets an average of 1,068mm rainfall per year

1. Thornton

Thornton gets an average of 1,068mm rainfall per year | google Photo: Google

Cleveleys has an average total rainfall per year of 1,070mm.

2. Cleveleys

Cleveleys has an average total rainfall per year of 1,070mm. | Google Photo: Google

Fleetwood has a total average rainfall of 1,098mm per year.

3. Fleetwood

Fleetwood has a total average rainfall of 1,098mm per year. | Google Photo: Google

Preesall has an average rainfall of 1,100mm per year.

4. Preesall

Preesall has an average rainfall of 1,100mm per year. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

