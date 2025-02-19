Lancashire flooding hotspots - here's 10 of the wettest places near you

Using historic weather data, Online Marketing Surgery and MG Timber have ranked the Red Rose areas on the amount of rainfall they had last year, revealing the flooding hotspots in the county.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given its inland location and well-draining soils, Ormskirk is said to be the town least likely to flood in Lancashire, with an average yearly rainfall of 960mm.

There’s a big difference between that and the wettest area of the county - just 55 miles away.

Take a look at the pages below to see where your home town ranks.

Thornton gets an average of 1,068mm rainfall per year

Cleveleys has an average total rainfall per year of 1,070mm.

Fleetwood has a total average rainfall of 1,098mm per year.