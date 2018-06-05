Lancashire finalists gearing up for triumphant night

A Preston-based firm of “fun experts” has been shortlisted for five categories at Lancashire’s leading business awards.

Sunshine Events is in the running for the Tourism and Leisure Business of the Year, Creative Business of the Year, Employer of the Year and Service Business of the Year.

And director James Sandwell is up for the Business Person of the Year category at this year’s Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs.

Morecambe-based sexual health clinic Better2Know and e-cigarette firm The Flavour Warehouse are also up for five prizes including nominations for Better2Know finance director Anthea Morris and Aaron Gorton, a sales manager at The Flavour Warehouse.

The applicants will go forward to a second round of judging which will see judging panels visit the finalists in their businesses later this month to select which of them pick up the awards.

Tony Raynor, managing director at Blackburn-based telecommunications specialist Abbey Telecom which sponsors the Service Business of the Year category, said: “Many of the judges who have selected these finalists are former BIBAs winners themselves and many of them have said this year’s finalists are among the best they have seen.

“In previous years, many of those which have not made the shortlists would have had a seat at the Blackpool Tower on ceremony night, but the quality has been simply too high this year.

“I would like to thank every business in Lancashire which took the time to apply for the BIBAs because it is a real undertaking to put yourself up against the type of judging these awards have.”

The BIBAs prizes will be handed out at a ceremony in the magnificent Blackpool Tower ballroom in September.

There are also bound to be some surprise VIP and celebrity guests.

Here are this year’s finalists for the 2018 Be Inspired Business Awards.

The second round of judging gets underway from Monday, June 18 when the judges for the Small Business of the Year category will be the first to hit the road for the ‘BIBAs On Tour’, the awards’ unique second round of judging, which concludes on July 11 with the Business of the Year.

Third Sector Business of the Year:

Advocacy Focus

Artz for All

Ascentis

Community Gateway

Dance Syndrome

Positive Action in the Community:

Primary Engineer

The Bee Centre



Medium Business of the Year:

Flavour Warehouse

B & M Waste

Cutting Edge

Fox Brothers (Lancashire)

Roccia

True Bearing

Watson Ramsbottom

Winter Gardens Blackpooll

Manufacturer of the Year:

Beech’s Fine Chocolates

Bowland Bioenergy

Flavour Warehouse

Nutree Life

Pakawaste

Performance Springs

Standfast & Barracks

The Protein Lab (UK)



New Business of the Year:

JFN Integrated Solutions

Fresh Perspective Resourcing

Huxter International

LM Training & Consultancy

M4B

Mosney Mill

Richard Holden BBQ

Woodside Design



Creative Business of the Year:

Blue Wren

Catapult PR

Door4

Marvel at Everything

Sundown Solutions

Sunshine Events

Workhouse Marketing

Yellowphin



Construction Business of the Year:

Fox Brothers (Lancashire)

FTS Merit

Newbury Homes

Pinington Construction

S&H Group

StormMeister Flood Protection



Small Business of the Year:

ARC (Fylde Coast Accident Repair)

Better2Know

Door4

Gillett Environmental

JFN Integrated Solutions

Nugent Sante

Sundown Solutions

The Protein Lab (UK)

Employer of the Year:

Advocacy Focus

Are You Owed Money

Better2Know

FTS Merit

Printed Cup Company

Sunshine Events

Suresite Group

UtiliGroup



Professional Business of the Year:

Brownlow Utilities

Fresh Perspective Resourcing

Hest Bank Dental Care

Nugent Sante

Pennine Wealth Solutions

Rotherham Taylor

True Bearing

Watson Ramsbottom



Transport Business of the Year:

E&C Distribution

Fagan & Whalley

Gillett Environmental

Next Day Freight

SCS Logistics

Walton’s Coaches



Service Business of the Year:

Sunshine Events

Currency Matters

Door4

Fresh Perspective Resourcing

FTS Merit

Granby Marketing Services

Pakawaste

Suresite Group

Family Business of the Year:

B & M Waste

ARC (Fylde Accident Repair)

Brindle Distillery

Clifton Homecare

First Trace Heating Direct

FTS Merit

No 10 Hotel

Waltons Coaches



Engineering Business of the Year:

Cutting Edge Services Ballpark Precision Engineering

JSE

K&M Precision Engineering

Lyndhurst Precision Engineering

Pakawaste

Performance Springs

StormMeister Flood Protection



Business Person of the Year:

Anthea Morris –Better2Know

Aaron Gorton – Flavour Warehouse

Rebekah Fitzhugh – Granby Marketing Services

David Marks – Levity Crop Science

Yasser Ahmed – Roccia

Heath Groves – Sundown Solutions

James Sandwell – Sunshine Events

Alan Aitken – Woodhouse Designs

Business of the Year:

UtiliGroup

Better2Know

Cutting Edge Services

Flavour Warehouse

Roccia

Sundown Solutions

Suresite Group

Winter Gardens Blackpool



Exporter of the Year:

Ainscough Wind Energy

Better2Know

Currency Matters

First Trace Heating

Flavour Warehouse

Group 55

Levity Crop Science

Paper Cup Company



Micro Business of the Year:



Group 55

Bowland Bioenergy

Next Day Freight

Pennine Wealth Solutions

Specialist Training & Consultancy

The ATACC Group

UK Media and Events

Woodside Design



Tourism & Leisure Business of the Year:

Barry Robinson Leisure

Hallmark Hotel

No 10 Hotel

Sunshine Events

The Bee Centre

UK Media and Events

Viva Blackpool

Winter Gardens, Blackpool

For further details about the BIBAs, visit the official awards’ website at www.thebibas.co.uk.

See Tuesday’s 8-page business special in the Post every week for all the updates leading up to the September awards night at the magnificent Blackpool Tower.

Good luck to all!