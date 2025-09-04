A Lancaster University researcher has shared his expertise on the history of forced adoption in a two-episode special of ITV’s Long Lost Family, focusing on the Mother and Baby Home Scandal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Michael Lambert, Lecturer in Medical Humanities, has been researching England’s Mother and Baby Homes for the past decade. He has been called upon as a historical consultant for the programme, and appears on screen during the two-episode special, broadcast this week.

Dr Lambert has previously given evidence in Parliament on the topic of historic forced adoption, and continues to use his research to press the UK Government about the need for a formal state apology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Long Lost Family is often what people think of when adoption is mentioned, particularly in the past. Over the last year I've helped with the development of a two-part special on the Mother and Baby Home Scandal.

“This examines the darker side of adoption's history which has often been overlooked. It draws on new findings from my research, a 2022 public inquiry, and experiences of campaigners to explore a shameful episode in British history which has, until now, hidden in plain sight.”

Long Lost Family: The Mother and Baby Home Scandal. Expert Dr Michael Lambert and inset, Davina McCall | Long Lost Family: The Mother and Baby Home Scandal/Lancaster University/BBC

The two-episode special explores the stories of three families, with searches connected to experiences in English Mother and Baby homes. It also offers historical context from the 1940s to the 1970s, during which time an estimated 200,000 unmarried women were placed in homes. Campaigners continue to ask the UK government for an apology for what these young women and their babies endured.

Long Lost Family Special: The Mother and Baby Home Scandal aired last night on ITV1 and continues tonight at 9pm.