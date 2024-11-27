It’s a feud which has raged for centuries, at times spilling over into full-blown wars and eventually settling into the current state of gentle ribbing.

But there’s no doubt that the rivalry between Lancashire and Yorkshire is still very much alive.

And while we love our neighbours, there are many reasons why Lancashire is an awesome place to live.

From family days out in Blackpool to peaceful walks in the beautiful Lancashire countryside, the county offers something for everyone.

We asked residents why Lancashire is the best place to live in the UK.

In no particular order, this is what they said:

1 . Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort Whether it’s heart-pounding thrills or family fun, Pleasure Beach Resort is the ultimate destination for adventure-lovers. Dare to ride ICON, reach epic heights on the Big One, and high-five your favourites at the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land. | submit Photo Sales

2 . Lancashire Tea Lancashire Tea, renowned for its distinctive blend, is one of the UK’s fastest-growing tea brands. | Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Chorley Theatre Chorley Theatre first opened on 3rd September 1910 as the Empire Electric Picture Palace, making it one of the oldest still-operating purpose-built cinemas in the world. It is now a thriving multi-arts venue with plays, comedy, family shows, music and more alongside regular film and event cinema screenings. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Lytham Festival Lytham Festival is a spectacular live music event which now attracts around 100,000 people each summer. Alanis Morissette, Justin Timberlake, Simple Minds and Texas will all headline next year's festival. | Contributed Photo Sales