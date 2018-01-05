Lancashire canoe challenge now taking places

Age UK Lancashire are inviting people to join their 25 mile canoe challenge along the Lancaster canal to help raise funds for the charity.

Participants will begin the challenge in Preston and make their way north along the Lancaster canal, completing the 25 mile course in Lancaster.

The event takes place on Saturday March 17.

People wishing to sign up to the event are encouraged to do so as soon as possible due to the limited spaces available.

The canoes seat two people.

You will require a minimum of two people in your team and teams of more than two are accepted.

The event is free to enter with each participant expected to raise a minimum of £125 per person.

The closing date for entry is January 26.

To sign up call 01257 444410 or email fundraising@ageuklancs.org.uk.