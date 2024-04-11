Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With 44 women from all walks of life from up and down the country having descended on Blackpool for the Miss England semi finals at Viva Blackpool, Lancaster-born beauty queen Melissa Butcher booked her place in the national finals after impressing the judges.

Melissa Butcher

Following a series of qualifying rounds - categories included ‘Beauty with a Purpose Fundraising’, ‘Public Vote’, ‘Talent’, ‘Publicity, ‘Make-up Free’, and ‘Watermans Gorgeous Hair & Explore the Nation’ in which contestants promote their own areas on a PowerPoint presentation - there was also a catwalk and an interview round.

Judges at the Blackpool event included TV personality and designer Scott Henshall, BBC Liverpool radio presenter Claudine Hope, the runner up from Miss England 2022 Milly Everatt, former Miss Merseyside Ellie Wilson, fashion photographer David Dresser, and celebrity hairdressers Jayne Taylor and Chris Dickson.

The winning finalists with Jessica Gagen

Catching the eye, 24-year-old Melissa Butcher, a prison officer from Lancaster, secured a place at the Miss England national final, which will be held over two days on May 16 and 17 at the Grand Station, Wolverhampton.

Other finalists will come from area heats in Manchester, Birmingham, London, Leicester, Cornwall, Devon, Liverpool, and more, whittling over 8,000 contestants down to just 40 in the national final. The winner of Miss England 2024 will go forward to the 72nd Miss World next Spring.

Jessica Gagen with her mum and dad, Lesley and Paul

On the night, Lancashire’s very own Miss England, Jessica Gagen, was also celebrated for winning Miss World Europe and for being the highest ranked contestant from the UK at the most recent Miss World contest. Jessica was joined on stage by her parents and was presented with a cake from local bakery Kreative Bakes.

Also on the night, a raffle was held for local charity Streetlife Blackpool, headed up by the newly-crowned Miss Lancashire Amy Blyth. Over £270 was raised