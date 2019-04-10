Ladies and gentlemen we give you... The who's who of Preston band Evil Blizzard
If you have never heard of them, that might be a blessing.
Let us introduce you to the strange boys that form Preston's very own Evil Blizzard ahead of their Guild Hall show.
1. Side
Preston born and bred, Side is the singing drummer of the band, like his hero Phil Collins.
jpimedia
2. Prowler
A Yorkshire lad by birth, but we wont hold that against him. Prowler is the heart throb of the band with his leathers and thrusting lead bass guitar.
jpimedia
3. Kav
Kav plays can you guess? bass. Little known fact: Kav represented the UK in gymnastics at the 1972 Olympics
jpimedia
4. Stomper
About as Preston as it is possible to get. Stomper pays bass and communicates only by grunts and hand gestures.
jpimedia
View more