Kite surfers rescue call in Morecambe Bay

Morecambe’s inshore lifeboat was launched after two kite surfers got into difficulties in the bay.

At 12.50 pm on Tuesday November 21, the Coastguard tasked the Morecambe’s volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew to go to the assistance of two kite surfers after a report that they had become separated from their kite surfboards and were attempting to swim to the rock groyne at the Battery, on Morecambe promenade.

The RLNI inshore lifeboat launched within a few minutes of the initial call and went to the search area.

When they arrived they found that both kite surfers had managed to swim to shore, where they were assisted by members of the local coastguard team.

The inshore lifeboat was then able to recover the kite surfers’ equipment and return it to their grateful owners.

This was the second launch in four days for the volunteers as at 09.45 am on Saturday November 18, the inshore lifeboat was launched following reports that two people had been cut-off by the tide between Arnside and Grange-over-Sands.

However, the crew were stood down before arriving at the scene; after the casualties had been assisted to safety by members of the Arnside Coastguard team.

Morecambe RNLI volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, Kevin Jackson, said: “Although, on both these occasions, the casualties got to shore safely without our assistance, it is better to be safe than sorry.”