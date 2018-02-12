Kirkby Lonsdale pensioner in court on attempted murder charge

A pensioner accused of trying to murder his wife at their home in Kirkby Lonsdale Cumbria was unfit to appear at court today, Monday.

Peter Horbury, 80, was due to appear at Preston Crown Court via video link this morning but did not appear at the hearing for medical reasons.

Horbury first appeared at South Cumbria Magistrates’ Court in Barrow on October 28 after he was charged with attempting to murder his 78-year-old wife, Sin Lin Horbury, on October 26.

Horbury, of New Road, Kirkby Lonsdale, has yet to enter a plea. The case is next due to be heard on March 5 at Preston Crown Court. Horbury is remanded in custody.