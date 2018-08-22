Kirkby Lonsdale Gardening Association’s Flower and Vegetable Show

“Kirkby Lonsdale Gardening Association hosted yet another successful Flower and Vegetable Show highlighting the community’s passion, skills and knowledge in horticulture and home industries”, said Rosalind Buckland, Show Secretary.

With a total of 509 exhibits, an increase of 106 more than the previous year, the Lunesdale Hall was filled with members of the public viewing the spectacular display of flowers, vegetables, home-baking, handicrafts, painting and photography in both the adult and children’s classes.

Kirkby Lonsdale Gardening Association Flower and Vegetable Show.'Kevin Preston (judge).

Elizabeth Muirhead, President of the Association, is delighted the event generates so much interest from the local and wider community.

The show’s success is owing to the show team, Barbara Dale and Maureen Dwyer, the Association’s Committee and the many others who kindly volunteered their expertise, time and support.

Particular thanks to the judges Ms Linda Ashworth, Mrs M Haygarth, Mrs A Hunter, M Neal, K Preston, Mrs S Prickett and B Stables for taking time out of their busy schedules to award the following cups, trophies and prizes:

KLGA silver cup: Roger Taylor. The Robinson memorial trophy: Edward Begg. Mr R Downham cup 1: Cheryl Dickinson. Mr R Downham cup 2: Margaret Dickinson. KLGA challenge trophy: Roger Taylor. Silver rose bowl: Pat France. Freddy French cup: Katrina Sinclair. W H Pearson cup: Margaret Haygarth. 2012 Kirkby Lonsdale Town Council cup: Amorelle Hughes. The Fishwick trophy: Barbara Dale. Mr and Mrs Goad cup: Katrina Sinclair. The KLGA handicrafts cup: J Blenkharn. Kirkby Lonsdale Gardening Association cup: Audrey Phillips. The Richard Garnett memorial trophy: Edward Begg. Miss Sheila Dawson cup plus the Blue Ribbon for best horticultural exhibit: Barbara Dale. The Crompton memorial trophy: Barbara Dale. Boys cup: Thomas Johnson. Girls cup: Annie Johnson. Special prize given by Lunesdale Home and Garden: Paul Smith. President’s special prize: Annie Johnson. Banksian medal: Ann Huntington.

Kirkby Lonsdale Gardening Association Flower and Vegetable Show.'Entrants Evie and Freddie Metcalfe.

Vegetable and fruit classes – White potatoes: Roger Taylor; Coloured potatoes: Liz Neale. Onions: Edward Begg; Red onions: Paul Batty; Pickling eschalots: Edward Begg; Peas: Amorelle Hughes; Broad beans: Cheryl Dickinson; French beans: Cheryl Dickinson; Runner beans: Peter Raven; Beetroot: Christine Matthews; Courgettes: Margaret Anderson; Carrots: Christine Matthews; Vegetable marrow: Paul Smith; Cucumber: Anne Huntington; Lettuce: Edward Begg; Radishes: Edward Begg; Truss tomatoes: Margaret Dickinson; Tomatoes (not cherry): Barbara Dale; Cherry tomatoes: Linda Ashworth; Rhubarb: Maureen Hilder; Cooking apples: Ian Skillen; Dessert apples: Christine Matthews; Any other fruit: Margaret Anderson; Single vegetable: Paul Smith; Malformed fruit or vegetable: Edward Begg; Longest runner bean: Peter Raven.

Flowers – Single specimen, bloom or spike: Roger Taylor; Single specimen rose: Pat France; Floribunda roses: Cheryl Dickinson; Single stem roses: Barbara Dale; Flowering shrub: Roger Taylor; Mixed flowers: Katrina Sinclair; Dahlias: Barbara Dale; Herbaceous perennial flowers: Margaret Haygarth; Vase of flowers: Anne Huntington; Sweet peas: Barbara Dale; Mixed annuals: Anne Huntington; Fuchsias: Amorelle Hughes; Antirrhinums: Cheryl Dickinson; Grasses: Edward Begg; Gladioli: Cheryl Dickinson; Phlox: Margaret Haygarth; Hydrangeas: Pat Nicholson; Annual not scheduled: Margaret Clarke; Perennial not scheduled: Anne Huntington; Asters: Anne Huntington; Calendulas: Margaret Dickinson; Pansies or violas: Maureen Dwyer; Fragrant single rose: Audrey Phillips; Collection of cut foliage, berried or flowering shrubs and/or trees: Linda Ashworth.

Pot plants – Fuchsia: Barbara Dale; Begonia, fibrous rooted: Liz Neale; Begonia, tuberous: Barbara Dale; Impatiens: Maureen Dwyer; Pelargonium, 13cm pot: Barbara Dale; Pelargonium, a 25cm pot: Barbara Dale; Fern: Amorelle Hughes; House plant, flowering: Barbara Dale; House plant, foliage: Amorelle Hughes; Specimen herb: Maureen Dwyer; Specimen cactus: Amorelle Hughes; Specimen succulent: Barbara Dale; Container plant: Barbara Dale; Any outdoor container: Amorelle Hughes.

Floral art – Various colours of foliage: Katrina Sinclair; Dinner party table centre: Maureen Hilder; Small is beautiful: Katrina Sinclair.

Kirkby Lonsdale Gardening Association Flower and Vegetable Show.'Audrey Philips (Specials Winner, 100 years of Suffragettes, handmade doll)

Cookery – White loaf: Linda Ashworth; Brown loaf: Linda Ashworth; Fruit loaf: Jackie Williams; Plain scones: Shirley Atkinson; Ginger biscuits: Shirley Atkinson; Gingerbread: Maureen Dwyer; Shortbread: Sharon Hones; Tray bake: Alan Cox; Bakewell tart: Jennifer Thompson; Apple pie: Margaret Anderson; Lemon drizzle cake: Linda Ashworth; Sandwich cake: Linda Ashworth; Chocolate cake: Linda Ashworth; Rich fruit cake: Brenda Head; Savoury flan or quiche: Maureen Hilder; Raspberry jam: Audrey Phillips; Blackcurrant jam: Cheryl Dickinson; Strawberry jam: Alan Cox; Jam any other variety: Janet Forshaw; Lemon Cheese: Jennifer Thompson; Jelly: Annette Skillen; Marmalade: Cheryl Dickinson; Chutney: Linda Ashworth; Alcoholic beverage: Jackie Williams; Non-alcoholic beverage: Audrey Phillips.

Photography and painting – Mile stone:– Robin Ree; Rose: Helen Dodd; Flower or flowers: Helen Dodd; Fruit: Anne Huntington.

Handicrafts – Christmas card: Jackie Wharton; Greetings card: Louise Jones; Poem written in calligraphy: Alan Cox; Beaded article: Kay Pritchard; Embroidery: Shahnaz Raven; Cross-stitch: Bob Pritchard; Patchwork: Anne Snowden; Plain knit: Audrey Phillips; Fancy knit: Rosemary Finlinson; Crocheted item: Marjorie Hanson; Cushion: Doreen Oxley; Bag or purse: Jenny Colquhoun; Broach: Audrey Phillips; Felted item: E Holcroft; Christmas tree decoration: J Blenkharn; Box: J Blenkharn; Hand-made article, not listed above: Roger Taylor.

Children’s classes – up to age five – Flower arrangement in a jam jar: Thomas Johnson; Decorated washing-up glove: Thomas Johnson; Animal made from fruit or vegetables: Thomas Johnson; Painting of a flower: Clara Jones. Age 6-10 – Hair band: Annie Johnson; Handmade vehicle: Annie Johnson; Cup cakes: Annie Johnson; Photograph of an animal: Evie Metcalfe. Age 11-15 – A4 leaflet: Freddie Metcalfe; Tray bake: Freddie Metcalfe; Handwritten item: Freddie Metcalfe.

To celebrate the Centenary of the Suffragettes (The Women’s Social and Political Union 1918-2018): Audrey Phillips.