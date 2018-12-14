Kirkby Lonsdale companionship business thriving as it celebrates anniversary

A business that was created in a bid to combat loneliness and isolation has marked its one year anniversary.

Just Company was launched last year by Fran Frankland and Vivienne Pike, both of Kirkby Lonsdale, following personal experiences with elderly family members.

The duo recently partnered with BMI Healthcare UK, which means Just Company will be included in discharge recommendations following hospital stays.

Friends and business partners Fran and Vivienne are keen to spread the word about the benefits of companionship, as poignant figures recently released by Age UK reveal that 3.6m older people in the UK live alone (of whom 2m are aged 75+).

Fran said: “We’re so pleased to be celebrating Just Company’s first anniversary. Just Company is going from strength to strength – helping older people to get out and about, while working to improve physical and mental health. We’re expanding rapidly, seeing an exponential increase in enquiries, leading to recruiting a significant number of companions to meet local need.

“What really makes Just Company stand out from the crowd is our flexibility and respect for our clients. The families of our clients have often told us how reassured they feel that their loved one is getting out and about, and is laughing and enjoying life again.

“We believe life is for living, regardless of your age, and it’s truly wonderful to see how our clients are benefiting from safe and caring companionship.”

Just Company is based in Kirkby Lonsdale, but their client base covers Cumbria and north Lancashire. The companionship services include accompanied outings, events and day trips.

For more information, call 015242 72919, email hello@justcompany.co.uk or visit www.justcompany.co.uk