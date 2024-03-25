Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 200 products were put forward by butchers from up and down the UK for evaluation in this year’s Smithfield Awards, organised by the prestigious Q Guild of Butchers. Dales Traditional Butchers Ltd are now off to London next month to see if their Burgers Pies and Cooked Meats can pick up the coveted Diamond Award, presented to the best of the best in each of the eleven categories and is to be held on April 24.

A cook-off, selected from a shortlist of the Diamond Award winners, on the day of the awards in London will be judged by an esteemed panel of judges, including renowned Irish butcher Pat Whelan. The event will also see one butcher crowned supreme champion and awarded the Smithfield Platinum Award.

The Smithfield Awards recognise and reward the best meat products from butchers across the UK, showcasing their craftsmanship, innovation and skill. Categories include Artisan Home-cured Bacon, Best Black Pudding, BBQ Product, Best Butcher’s Steak, Traditional Pork Sausage and Best Traditional Pork Pie.

Dales butchers, Kirby Lonsdale.

Products were judged at an extensive judging sessions at the City of Glasgow College last month, by respected industry professionals, journalists and foodies including Scotland’s National Chef and MasterChef The Professionals winner Gary Maclean. A points system was used to evaluate, with the best products awarded bronze, silver or gold.

An award will also be presented to the Q Guild Young Butcher of the Year – open to all aged under 24 and designed to recognise and reward the UK’s up and coming talent who represent the very future of the industry sector.

Gordon Wallace, Q Guild Manager, said: “The Smithfield Awards serve as a platform to highlight the pinnacle of craft butchery, elevating standards and inspiring product innovation. This year, over 200 products were submitted by Q Guild butchers from across the UK, marking it as the meat trade’s foremost and most rigorous product evaluation event. Achieving a Gold award is a significant accomplishment, and we extend our best wishes to Dales Traditional Butchers Ltd as we approach our upcoming award ceremony.”

