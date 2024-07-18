Kirkby Lonsdale Brewery scores a first with door-to-door food delivery service
It’s a first for the town and is already proving popular with residents keen to sample the menu from the Royal Barn, which is part of Kirkby Lonsdale Brewery.
“It’s been a really exciting start to the summer for us thanks to the re-opening of our new Barn Kitchen takeaway, offering hot and cold drinks and delicious all-day food options,” said a spokesperson.
“And now we have some more brilliant news to share as we’ve launched Kirkby Lonsdale’s very first food delivery service."
Managing director, Stu Taylor, added: “We’re delighted to be the first venue in Kirkby Lonsdale to offer a door-to-door food delivery service. It’s been really busy since we launched, and our staff are enjoying going out on our brand new Kirkby Lonsdale Brewery branded electric scooter to deliver delicious fresh pizza to Kirkby Lonsdale residents each weekend.”
