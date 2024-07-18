Kirkby Lonsdale Brewery scores a first with door-to-door food delivery service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirby Lonsdale is finally enjoying a slice of the action – with its very own door-to-door pizza delivery service.

It’s a first for the town and is already proving popular with residents keen to sample the menu from the Royal Barn, which is part of Kirkby Lonsdale Brewery.

“It’s been a really exciting start to the summer for us thanks to the re-opening of our new Barn Kitchen takeaway, offering hot and cold drinks and delicious all-day food options,” said a spokesperson.

“And now we have some more brilliant news to share as we’ve launched Kirkby Lonsdale’s very first food delivery service."

Pizza chef, Rik, on the brand new Kirkby Lonsdale Brewery branded scooter.

Managing director, Stu Taylor, added: “We’re delighted to be the first venue in Kirkby Lonsdale to offer a door-to-door food delivery service. It’s been really busy since we launched, and our staff are enjoying going out on our brand new Kirkby Lonsdale Brewery branded electric scooter to deliver delicious fresh pizza to Kirkby Lonsdale residents each weekend.”