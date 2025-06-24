A ‘kind and wonderful’ Lancashire man took his own life because he wrongly feared he had cancer.

Thirty-three-year-old Thomas Richard Smith, who was known to his family and friends as Tommy, was convinced he was suffering from a terminal illness.

Describing his death as a "tragedy", area coroner Kate Bissett recorded a suicide conclusion at an inquest at Preston Coroners Court.

The inquest was told that Mr Smith was found dead at his home in Gregson Road, Lancaster in March 2025.

Preston Coroners Court. | Lancashire Post

The cause of death was hanging.

A post mortem was carried out and there was no evidence of cancer.

His partner Lottie Baldwin described Mr Smith, an applications programmer, as "beautiful, kind and wonderful."

The inquest heard that Mr Smith had been struggling with his physical and mental health.

He suffered from Irritable Bowel Syndrome-type symptoms and had had various tests.

He was very nervous of hospital and medical procedures and feared he would never find out the cause of his ill health.

Ms Baldwin said in a statement that her partner was convinced he had a terminal illness and despite various tests, he felt he never got the reassurance that he needed from medical professionals.

In the months before his death he visited his local surgery and Accident and Emergency departments on a number of occasions.

He was suffering from anxiety and PTSD. He was seen by mental health services, given medication and referred for therapy.

Dr Anthony Dickinson from Lancaster Medical Practice said Mr Smith was registered with the surgery.

He said Mr Smith had suffered from anxiety and depression. In recent times he had been seen more frequently, and in addition to his mental health had been complaining of stomach problems.

Tests were carried out and an appointment was made for him to see a gastroenterologist, but no serious conditions were found.

Dr Dickinson said Mr Smith was notified of the test results on his stomach by text message.

He accepted under questioning from Ms Bissett that had there been a record on the system of his level of anxiety "perhaps a telephone call would have been better".

Concluding the inquest, coroner Ms Bissett said Mr Smith clearly had a strong desire to live, but he feared dying from a painful medical condition.

She said she felt the act of hanging was "an impulse".

The coroner wondered whether it would have made a difference to Mr Smith if the stomach test results had been delivered face to face rather than by text.

She called for better communication from the mental health professionals who dealt with Mr Smith.

Recording a suicide conclusion, Ms Bissett said: "His death was an appalling tragedy. His intentions were clear."

She expressed her sympathies to Mr Smith's family.

For confidential support, Samaritans can be contacted for free around the clock 365 days a year on 116 123.