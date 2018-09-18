Kendal 19-12 Vale of Lune

Vale of Lune and Kendal last crossed swords in the 2015/16 season when the Cumbrians finished at the top of North One West having completed the double over Vale 34-3 at Mint Bridge and 5-0 at Powderhouse Lane.

Vale travelled to Kendal’s new complex a little further down Shap Road from their old ground, for the first time, still searching for a morale boosting win after suffering defeats in their opening two games.

Although Vale lost for the third consecutive time this season they did manage to haul in their first league points of the season in the shape of a losing bonus point.

Both sides struggled to gain a grip on the game despite Kendal holding a 19-0 lead at half-time. However, the Cumbrians were unable to build on their total and as Vale gained in confidence they began to make their presence felt, in particular during the final quarter.

Kendal piled on the pressure straight from the kick off against a hesitant Vale side who conceded a string of penalties three being kicked by centre Jack Blackney-Edwards in the fourth, 14th and 20th minutes respectively.

The home side went further ahead in the 24th minute when left winger Myles Harrop collected an accurate cross kick for a try converted by Blackney–Edwards, who also kicked a penalty goal in the 31st minute.

For long periods in the early stages of the second half both sides appeared to be going through the motions but in the 61st minute a Vale score added impetus to a game that was drifting along.

Centre Fergus Owens, in his first game of the season, intercepted a laboured Kendal pass to streak away for his try converted by Olly Jacques.

Vale’s score stirred Kendal into life and with the forwards leading the charge, they pinned Vale deep in their own half but were unable to break down the visitor’s resistance.

In injury time Jacques scampered over for an unconverted try which broke their North Premier point’s drought.