Keep dogs on leads proposal for Lancaster’s Williamson Park - what do you think?

A new policy requiring dogs to be kept on leads in Lancaster’s Williamson Park is to be considered.

Lancaster City Council has launched a consultation to gauge public opinion on the move, which would also include the Fenham Carr area of the park.

Owners and their dogs which took part in the Bark in the Park Charity Dog Day in aid of Cancer Care in Williamson Park.on Saturday.

The city council says that the park has always welcomed dogs and recognises that owners want the opportunity to allow them off their leads for exercise.

However, it says that in recent years there has been an increase in requests from park visitors, both with and without dogs, that they should be kept on leads.

This has led the city council to consider the introduction of a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).

It said that dogs would still be welcome if the PSPO was introduced, but owners would be required to keep them on a lead and under control at all times while in the park, including Fenham Carr.

Sunny weather at Williamson Park in Lancaster

The annual Bark in The Park event in Williamson Park, which takes place on July 28 this year, already requires dogs to be kept on leads.

The restrictions are already in place in many other designated areas across the district, including Happy Mount Park in Morecambe.

Coun Dave Brookes, cabinet member with responsibility for parks and opens spaces, said: “Williamson Park is very popular with dog walkers and the ability to exercise dogs off leads is probably part of the attraction for many of them.

“Having said that, it is important that all users of the park, and the resident wildlife, are able to enjoy the park safely.

“The purpose of this consultation is to gather people’s views on what is a fair balance, and whether it would be appropriate to introduce new rules covering all areas of the park. We want to understand how a PSPO would affect park users, be they for or against, and also whether there are any practical alternatives that should be considered.”

All of the views expressed in the consultation will be taken into account to help to inform the council’s decision.

In the event it was brought in, a fixed penalty notice of £100 could be issued to anyone in breach of the Public Spaces Protection Order.

If you would like to take part in the consultation visit Lancaster.gov.uk/park-consultation. The deadline for response is 5pm on Monday September 2.