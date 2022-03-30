Kayaker rescued at Heysham after wind blows him off course

Morecambe’s RNLI Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) was launched to the kayaker on Monday March 28 at 8pm after he called for help.

Despite the incoming tide he was unable to make to shore against a south easterly wind.

The hover was launched shortly afterwards to aid with the search due to the deteriorating light conditions.

RNLI Morecambe's inshore lifeboat was called out to a kayaker in difficulties off Heysham Harbour.

The lifeboat rescued the kayaker and brought him back to the Battery car park in Morecambe.

The hovercraft recovered the kayak back to the shoreline.

A spokesman for Morecambe Lifeboat said:: “Fortunately the kayaker had a mobile phone to call for help. We urge all to carry a mobile phone or radio device on them when out in the bay.