Katherine wins gold as part of Uk Police team at Dublin Marathon

Lancaster and Morecambe AC runner Katherine Cousins competed with the UK Police team representing Great Britain in the Dublin Marathon last month, running a chip time of 2h:58 and gun time of 2h:59.

Individually, she was placed seventh lady in the Police European Race and 15th Lady overall in the Dublin Marathon on Sunday, October 28.

The team were awarded the ladies gold medal, beating other European police force teams including France, Germany, Norway, Iceland, Poland and Russia.

Katherine was selected to represent the UK Police Team back in May, and along with coach Colin Gemson, the pair spent time planning key training races as well as a dedicated training programme that would help her achieve a number of goals.

Colin and his training advice brought her 5k race time to 18:33, her 10k time to 38:50 and her 10 mile time to 63:00.

Katherine and Colin also focussed on improving her endurance, resulting in weekly 23 mile runs.

Katherine decided to return to VVV Health Club and train with personal trainer a well, which helped her to achieve a number of personal bests. Her training paid off at the Dublin Marathon as Katherine finally achieved her goal of joining the ‘sub 3 club’, in what was her 16th marathon.