Juggling and dance show at Lancaster University

Sigma will be performing at Lancaster University. Picture by Rod Penn.
Lancaster Arts’ Women and Circus season concludes with the beautiful Gandini Juggling Sigma on Saturday December 8 at 8pm in the Nuffield Theatre, Lancaster.

The all-female performance showcases exuberant rhythms, patterns and colours, at the heart of which is a unique interpretation of the South Indian dance form, Bharatanatyam.

With a seductive percussion score and sumptuous backdrop of multimedia projections, Sigma is a finely crafted show. The cross-artform collaboration, engages in a dialogue with the viewer, transcending cultural barriers and stimulating imaginations.

Gandini Juggling continue to challenge the perception of what juggling is and can be - transforming what might be considered a parlour-trick into a rich and distinctive art form in its own right.

Sigma is part of a trilogy of productions which began with 4X4 Ephemeral Architectures– a blend between juggling and ballet and Spring– a contemporary dance piece choreographed by Alexander Whitley.

Performed by a quartet of female artists including the award-winning choreographer Seeta Patel Sigma won an Asian Arts Award and Total Theatre Award at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Gandini Juggling will also be running a beginner’s introductory workshop to juggling and dance at Ludus Dance within the Assembly Rooms on the Saturday afternoon.

For show and/or workshops tickets call 01524 594151 weekdays afternoons or book online at www.lancasterarts.org