Juggling and dance show at Lancaster University

Lancaster Arts’ Women and Circus season concludes with the beautiful Gandini Juggling Sigma on Saturday December 8 at 8pm in the Nuffield Theatre, Lancaster.

The all-female performance showcases exuberant rhythms, patterns and colours, at the heart of which is a unique interpretation of the South Indian dance form, Bharatanatyam.

With a seductive percussion score and sumptuous backdrop of multimedia projections, Sigma is a finely crafted show. The cross-artform collaboration, engages in a dialogue with the viewer, transcending cultural barriers and stimulating imaginations.

Gandini Juggling continue to challenge the perception of what juggling is and can be - transforming what might be considered a parlour-trick into a rich and distinctive art form in its own right.

Sigma is part of a trilogy of productions which began with 4X4 Ephemeral Architectures– a blend between juggling and ballet and Spring– a contemporary dance piece choreographed by Alexander Whitley.

Performed by a quartet of female artists including the award-winning choreographer Seeta Patel Sigma won an Asian Arts Award and Total Theatre Award at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Gandini Juggling will also be running a beginner’s introductory workshop to juggling and dance at Ludus Dance within the Assembly Rooms on the Saturday afternoon.

For show and/or workshops tickets call 01524 594151 weekdays afternoons or book online at www.lancasterarts.org