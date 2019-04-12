Judo: Esmeè crowned British Schools champion

A Bentham teenager has enjoyed a very successful year so far, with the young Judo star impressing in a number of tournaments.

Since Christmas, Esmeè Holgate has won the gold medal at the Midlands Open Championships and bronze at the English Open Championships.

She also travelled to Belgium and came away with the bronze international medal after seeing off competitors from the host nation Germany, France and Hungary.

Two weeks later she travelled to Sheffield to compete at the British Schools’ Championships, which was a tall order as she was in a category competing against older girls.

However, she won all five fights and was crowned the British Schools 2019 champion.

Then, last week, at the Northern Ireland Open Internationals Championships in Londonderry , Esmeè won the silver medal after winning five fights but eventually losing out in the final.

Esmeè goes to school at QES Kirkby Lonsdale and trains under Danny Harper at Craven Judo Acadamy.

Esmeè is on the England Development Squad and has represented her country since the age of 12, training all over the country and abroad. To complement her judo she has personal training sessions with TNT Fitness to give her maximum upper body strength.

Along with being captain of Craven Wanderers football team at Ingleton she is also on the school netball, football and rounders teams.

Anybody interested in sponsoring Esmeè and be part of Esmeè s journey can contact Cherry Holgate on 07759019232.