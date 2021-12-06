'Joyous' community parade in Morecambe

More Music Lantern Festival in Morecambe at the weekend. Picture by Robin Zahler.

Before the More Music Lantern Festival parade there were a range of free activities and workshops, including lantern making so everyone could join in the candlelit procession from More Music.

The Lantern Festival joined forces with the Creative West End Network’s Winter Market so people attending both events could enjoy performances, workshops and pick up a few Christmas treats from the stalls too.

A spokesman for More Music said: "People loved the fact they could be an active part of the community and take part in creative activities that they had no previous experience of. One women in her 80s said she had made a lantern having never done anything creative before and it has opened her eyes and given her confidence to try other things.

“The joy of seeing an intergenerational event bringing everyone together after a period that has been isolating for many.”

“People were really moved by the amount of children in their pyjamas waving from their windows as the parade took to the streets. ”

A walker who took part in the procession said: "The whole experience from beginning to end has been absolutely delightful! From coming in to More Music to make a lantern together with my children to being part of this wonderful community parade, it's our first time and I am so grateful we came."