Joint exhibitions in Lancaster attract over 130 people

GRAFT and King Street Studios’ coordinated exhibition previews drew a record 130 plus people, all viewing contemporary art over two Lancaster city centre venues in one night.

There was a really good atmosphere with people moving between the two exhibitions. “I really enjoyed the current show (Steady State). The juxtaposition of posters with the contemporary work was inspired. It really is great having such exhibitions in Lancaster. It is something that has long been needed.” Local artist and RSA member, Anthony Birchwood.

King Street Studios exhibition Steady State?’ continues until June 2. Open Thursday 5pm-7pm; Friday, Saturday, 11am-5.30pm.