Join in 40-mile walk to help Lancaster hospice

St John’s Hospice in Lancaster hopes more people than ever will put their best foot forward for this year’s Keswick to Barrow walk.

Registration is now open for teams to take on the popular 40-mile challenge as well as a shorter 21-mile Coniston to Barrow route, on Saturday May 11.

Matt Marshall from Lancaster walked the Keswick to Barrow last year and his 11-year old daughter, Nina, joined him for the last 21 miles from Coniston to Barrow.

They were walking in remembrance of Matt’s dad and Nina’s granddad, Kevin, who died in November 2017.

“The St John’s Hospice at Home nurses came out to care for dad in his final few weeks and helped to organise key equipment like a hospital bed at home for him”, said Matt.

“It meant he could stay at home with his family for longer, which was so important to him. Nina saw the care he received and she chose to do the walk to raise money for St John’s. She had to dig deep from Kirkby Moor for the last five miles but she kept finding that extra something to push on and I was so impressed with her efforts. It was a great day and I’m sure we’ll do it again.”

Matt’s dad Kevin was a keen musician and Matt created a short video clip showing his and Nina’s walk and set it to one of his dad’s songs, ‘Beautiful People’. You can see the clip by visiting https://youtu.be/AiUpcN0GLM8.

For more information and to register to take part in this year’s Keswick to Barrow for St John’s Hospice, visit https://www.sjhospice.org.uk/events/category/all/ or call 01524 382538.