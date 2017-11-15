Jobs at risk at uni due to ‘Brexit challenges’

Seven jobs at Lancaster University are at risk as part of a restructure of The Work Foundation due to the “challenging and changing environment following Brexit”.

Based in London, The Work Foundation has also had a strong relationship with the Lancaster University Management School since 2010, with staff based on the campus.

A spokeswoman for Lancaster University said: “The restructure is a response to the challenging and changing environment following Brexit and to ensure that the Work Foundation continues to deliver real benefits and impact to UK business and economy in future.”

A consultation process with seven staff is already underway.

The spokeswoman added: “The Work Foundation is restructuring to refocus on its strengths as an innovation centre which works to improve policy and practices in the world of work.

“It has had a strong relationship with Lancaster University since 2010 which has enabled it to draw on the expertise and knowledge across the university, while remaining an independent think tank based in central London that seeks to make a practical difference and achieve a positive impact on work.

“This is the next phase of an ongoing process.

“A consultation process with seven staff in the Foundation has started as part of the restructure and staff are considering future opportunities as the business evolves.

“Every effort is being made to support staff through this process which is necessary but nevertheless unsettling for the staff involved.”