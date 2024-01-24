James band member wears flamboyant chain mail jewellery made by Morecambe woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kay Dickinson began making jewellery a couple of years ago as a hobby and is often seen showing her wares at local craft fairs.

“I call it knitting with metal, it’s quite therapeutic,” Kay explained.

Her designs caught the eye of Andy Diagram, trumpeter with Manchester rock band, James, who is known for his flamboyant stage wear.

James trumpeter, Andy Diagram, wearing some of Kay's creations.

Being a big fan of the band, Kay was happy to oblige and created some mock medals and chains to adorn military coats which Andy wore on tour. She also produced some chain mail bees, Manchester’s emblem, and received some free concert tickets in return so she could see her handiwork on stage.

“I usually create my own designs but if someone asks me for something different, I’m happy to make it for them.”

Kay, 52, and an archaeology graduate, first became interested in chain mail jewellery when she joined a re-enactment group in the Midlands where she was studying.

Kay Dickinson making her chain mail jewellery.

“A lot of people in history made and wore chain mail and I use a similar technique to those in the past but it’s woven to look prettier,” said Kay.

She mainly uses stainless steel in her designs and produces necklaces, pendants, bracelets and earrings.

An office manager at True Physio in Lancaster, Kay makes her jewellery ‘when the mood takes me’ and sells it locally including at the Creative West End markets in Morecambe and she’ll also be attending the Steampunk event – A Splendid Day Out – in June.