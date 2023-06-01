It's official: butchers near Lancaster makes best sausage in UK after being named Champion of Champions

Owner of Dales Traditional Butchers, Mark Duckworth, made the journey to The Bierkeller Birmingham for the prestigious Butcher’s Shop of the Year Awards.

And it was well worth the trip when he picked up the coveted Champion of Champions trophy for the business’s Pork and Caramel Sausage.

Dales Butchers Facebook page reads: "Well what can I say it’s taken lots of years of hard work and amazing enthusiasm from Team Dales Traditional Butchers Ltd to grab this trophy.

Mark Duckworth over the moon collecting the award.

"You really do know you are getting the best from Dales Traditional Butchers Ltd.

"A massive thank you to Fiona Duckworth, Sean Gibson, Ira Collier and rest of gang.

"We are absolutely 100 per cent over the moon.”

Champion of Champions is the UK’s ultimate sausage competition and has been organised by Meat Trades Journal since 1984.