News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

It's official: butchers near Lancaster makes best sausage in UK after being named Champion of Champions

An old school Kirkby Lonsdale butchers has carved up the competition to win a coveted UK award.
By Debbie ButlerContributor
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 10:44 BST

Owner of Dales Traditional Butchers, Mark Duckworth, made the journey to The Bierkeller Birmingham for the prestigious Butcher’s Shop of the Year Awards.

And it was well worth the trip when he picked up the coveted Champion of Champions trophy for the business’s Pork and Caramel Sausage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dales Butchers Facebook page reads: "Well what can I say it’s taken lots of years of hard work and amazing enthusiasm from Team Dales Traditional Butchers Ltd to grab this trophy.

Mark Duckworth over the moon collecting the award.Mark Duckworth over the moon collecting the award.
Mark Duckworth over the moon collecting the award.
Most Popular

"You really do know you are getting the best from Dales Traditional Butchers Ltd.

"A massive thank you to Fiona Duckworth, Sean Gibson, Ira Collier and rest of gang.

"We are absolutely 100 per cent over the moon.”

Champion of Champions is the UK’s ultimate sausage competition and has been organised by Meat Trades Journal since 1984.

Mark Duckworth with the trophy.Mark Duckworth with the trophy.
Mark Duckworth with the trophy.
Related topics:LancasterFacebook